Midland gas prices crept closer to the state average this week, narrowing the spread to 14 cents. AAA Texas reported the change in the price difference and that for the first time in recent memory, the average price across the state has climbed more than the average in Midland over the past year. Across the state the average jumped 90 cents to $2.81 over the last year. In Midland the average has climbed 89 cents to $2.95.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO