Avegant Introduces The World’s Smallest LED Light Engines For Augmented Reality
Building on its long history of delivering cutting edge AR light engines, Avegant announced its latest products — the AG-30L 30º and AG-50L 50º LED light engines. Avegant’s 30º AR light engine uses proprietary illumination technology to dramatically reduce engine volume and weight while preserving efficiency and MTF. The next generation Avegant light engine, the AG-50L, enables a larger field of view and a more immersive AR experience for users while maintaining the compact, light glasses form factor made possible by the AG-30L product.martechseries.com
Comments / 0