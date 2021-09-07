My Friend Peppa Pig Has a Gameplay Trailer to Share
Next month's biggest PlayStation 4 release, My Friend Peppa Pig, has finally graced us with a gameplay trailer featuring the famous animated pig herself alongside family and friends. We were half expecting Petoons Studio to save the huge reveal for Thursday's PlayStation Showcase, but now we can fully digest and break down these three and a half minutes of gameplay ahead of time. The game's out on 22nd October 2021, for those who want to mark it on their calendars.www.pushsquare.com
