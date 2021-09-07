My Friend Peppa Pig Has a Gameplay Trailer to Share

After confirming a September release date for Vex, the newest League of Legends champion, Riot Games showed off our first look at the Yordle’s gameplay on Thursday via a new champion trailer. We see Vex’s gloomy personality come through as she interacts with different champions on Summoner’s Rift, but more importantly, we get a better look at what she can do through seeing her abilities in action. Detailed descriptions of what these moves do haven’t been given yet, however, so we don’t know for sure yet what the specifics of her abilities are.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO