My Friend Peppa Pig Has a Gameplay Trailer to Share

By Liam Croft
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month's biggest PlayStation 4 release, My Friend Peppa Pig, has finally graced us with a gameplay trailer featuring the famous animated pig herself alongside family and friends. We were half expecting Petoons Studio to save the huge reveal for Thursday's PlayStation Showcase, but now we can fully digest and break down these three and a half minutes of gameplay ahead of time. The game's out on 22nd October 2021, for those who want to mark it on their calendars.

Gematsu

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell gameplay trailer

Bombservice has released a one-and-a-half-minute gameplay trailer for Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, the next and final entry in the Momodora series. Further information, including platforms and a release date, have yet to be announced. Watch the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Noel Gameplay Trailer

Project Lumina has shared a new Melty Blood: Type Lumina gameplay trailer, focusing on Noel. Posing as a teacher, she is an executor for the Holy Church; tasked with hunting down demons and other supernatural beings. While absolutely brutal to all who oppose her, the only thing she can’t seem to overcome is the troubles in her love life.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

League of Legends Reveals First Vex Gameplay Trailer

After confirming a September release date for Vex, the newest League of Legends champion, Riot Games showed off our first look at the Yordle’s gameplay on Thursday via a new champion trailer. We see Vex’s gloomy personality come through as she interacts with different champions on Summoner’s Rift, but more importantly, we get a better look at what she can do through seeing her abilities in action. Detailed descriptions of what these moves do haven’t been given yet, however, so we don’t know for sure yet what the specifics of her abilities are.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Firaxis shares first Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay trailer and details

If you're been curious about XCOM developer Firaxis' foray into superhero-themed strategy following the official unveiling of Marvel's Midnight Suns last month, some of your questions may now have answers, courtesy of a new developer livestream featuring a first look at the game in action and some initial gameplay details.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf Gameplay Trailer

Publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio have shared a new The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf gameplay trailer, showing off more of the 2020-announced upcoming action-platformer. Here’s the new The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf gameplay trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the game:. Once again, our beloved Smurf friends have to find a way...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wolfstride - Indie Houses Gameplay Trailer

In Wolfstride, an exiled ex-Yakuza, a rookie combat pilot, and a grizzled mechanic team up to compete in the Ultimate Mech Tournament. Outside of combat, find supplies to beef up your mech, make repairs, and get to know the locals who can help your cause.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Daily news (September 8, Round 2): NBA 2K22 / My Friend Peppa Pig

NBA 2K22 (Switch) comes out on September 10th worldwide. Here’s a gameplay trailer for My Friend Peppa Pig:. My Friend Peppa Pig (Switch) comes out on October 22nd in Europe and North America. FUSER. This week again, FUSER will get some DLC. Here’s a video showcasing the additional content releasing...
VIDEO GAMES
pureplaystation.com

My Friend Peppa Pig Takes the Tots on an Adventure on October 22nd

Outright Games and Hasbro have announced that My Friend Peppa Pig, an adventure game for younger players, will be releasing on October 22nd, 2021, and there’s a new trailer to get those sugar monsters hyped. The game will let players create their own character to join Peppa Pig on an...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

My Singing Monsters Playground release date and gameplay trailer

Developer Big Blue Bubble shared more on My Singing Monsters Playground today, including the final release date. Although it was previously announced for November, we’ve received confirmation of a November 9 launch. You’ll be able to pick it up on Switch. My Singing Monsters Playground has players taking on the...
RETAIL
gamespew.com

Psychological Horror In Sound Mind Has a New Gameplay Trailer

In Sound Mind’s latest trailer shows this psychological horror title in action and is intended to whet your appetite for its impending release. We’re certainly looking forward to getting our hands on In Sound Mind. We got our hands on a preview version earlier this year and it left us suitably unsettled, though we felt the combat sections needed work. We were definitely drawn into its mysteries and it left us with plenty of questions which we’re hoping will be resolved when it arrives later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Gameplay Trailer Revealed

A brand-new Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay trailer has just debuted at the PlayStation Showcase stream, with the new footage showing players what to expect of this brand-new title. Check it out below. From legendary creator Shinji Mikami, Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action horror game that takes place in the eponymous Japanese...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Deathloop on New Story Trailer With Gameplay

Another trailer for Deathloop was presented at the PlayStation Showcase. This time the game's story was presented with a bit of gameplay to boot. Today's PlayStation Showcase is packed with new footage from upcoming releases. One of them was a new trailer for Deathloop, which offers a closer look at the story and shows some gameplay from Arkane Studio's upcoming title. You can check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors Guide: Tips, Tricks, and All Collectibles

Life Is Strange: True Colors is the third mainline entry in the adventure series from publisher Square Enix. We rated the game a 6/10 in our Life Is Strange: True Colors PS5 review, describing it as a game that "falls short despite everything it has going for it". The developer at the helm this time around is Deck Nine Games, which previously made Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Forspoken's Latest PS5 Trailer Is Witty and Weird

Forspoken, the new PlayStation 5 console exclusive from Square Enix, is wonderfully bizarre. This brand new trailer shows star Ella Balinska pulled into an alternate dimension; from the rooftops of a New York-style city to a fantasy land with dragons and talking arm attachments. It’s very Western for a Japanese game, and looks like something totally different from the publisher.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors: Chapter 5 - All Memory Collectibles Locations

Where are all Memory Collectibles in Chapter 5 of Life Is Strange: True Colors? Alex takes a trip down memory lane for the game's finale. There are 5 Memory Collectibles to collect throughout the chapter. As part of our Life Is Strange: True Colors guide, we're going to reveal the locations of all collectibles in Chapter 5 in the order you'll encounter them.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Car Combat Series Twisted Metal Allegedly on the Cusp of a Comeback

A new Twisted Metal game is reportedly in development, and will coincide with Sony’s upcoming television show. The series – which was previously rebooted on PlayStation 3 – is one of the oldest in PlayStation’s first-party portfolio, and while it never really resonated with the European market, is considered something of a cult classic in the United States.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War Ragnarok PS5 Gameplay Is Godly, Features an Older Atreus

Yes, it's officially named God of War Ragnarok! The massively anticipated sequel put in a big showing at Sony's latest PlayStation 5 event, and boy does it look good. The new trailer has a surprising amount of gameplay footage, and Atreus, Kratos' son, has aged a few years. As expected,...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Bethesda Heard You Want One More Deathloop Trailer Before Launch

Deathloop is a brand spanking new FPS from Dishonored developer Arkane Studios all about a time loop. Colt must eliminate eight targets upon the island of Blackreef in or...der to..esc...ape...it. Yep, we get it. It wasn't going to be a Sony event without the game hitting PlayStation 5 next week putting in an appearance, and so Bethesda turned up with another look.
VIDEO GAMES

