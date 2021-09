East winds less than 10 mph early, will become northeast and increase to between 10 to 15 mph, with a few gusts between 20 and 25 mph. As Tropical Depression Nicholas finally exits the Upper Texas Coast and slowly moves east across southern Louisiana, clouds will gradually decrease across most of the area by afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. East winds less than 10 mph early, will become northeast and increase to between 10 to 15 mph, with a few gusts between 20 and 25 mph. No rainfall is expected.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO