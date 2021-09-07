Severe Weather Statement issued for Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges moderate rainfall continuing to fall across the warned area at times. Water is covering some of the area roadways and several stream gages in the area continue to show runoff continuing. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Hamshire, Sabine Pass, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Port Acres, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, La Belle, Fannett and Orangefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO