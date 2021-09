Olivia Wilde made a surprise appearance in the audience at her boyfriend Harry Styles's tour opener in Las Vegas over the weekend — and she's hands down his biggest fan. On Saturday, Wilde played the role of a supportive girlfriend while attending Styles's Love On Tour concert. Dressed in a powder blue pantsuit sans a shirt, the actress was spotted being escorted from backstage to her seat, and she had the best time once the show started. "She was so happy and dancing all night!" an eyewitness told E! News. "It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO