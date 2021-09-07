YouTube and TikTok Sensation Piper Rockelle Launches Rares, a New Creator Economy App
Millions of creators can add Rares to their Link In Bios to monetize exclusive content and more deeply engage their audiences. YouTube sensation Piper Rockelle, whose videos have amassed almost 2 billion views, today announced the launch of a new creator economy app, Rares, on Koji, the leading app store for social media creators. Rares allows creators to promote and monetize exclusive content while creating fun challenges to increase their followers’ engagement directly on their link in bio across all social media services.martechseries.com
