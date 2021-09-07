YouTube and TikTok Sensation Piper Rockelle Launches Rares, a New Creator Economy App

Not only has Klon designer Bill Finnegan announced a new YouTube live stream show about the legendary overdrive pedal, he's hinted there may be new production on the horizon. The designer posted an update and audio clip on his Instagram page. "Hi everyone - letting you all know about the first Klon livestream event, which will happen on the newly-created Klon YouTube channel this coming Friday September 3rd at 9:30pm ET: some listening, and then an update that I think will be of interest."

