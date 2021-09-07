CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Ravens Celebrate Kickoff to NFL Season with Countdown to Kickoff Week Activities

By Baltimore Ravens
baltimoreravens.com
 7 days ago

Ravens to host several activities for fans this week, highlighted by the. Countdown to Kickoff Watch Party presented by Miller Lite. To celebrate the start of the 2021 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens and Miller Lite will host Countdown to Kickoff Week leading up to their first regular season game. The Ravens kick off regular season play on Monday, Sept. 13 with an away game against the Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET).

