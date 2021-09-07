Avoid scammers that use fake charities following disasters as a way to collect money

Scamming people out of money is unfortunately very common after a disaster, and New York has seen a few disasters lately.

When donating to charities to help with disaster relief, people are urged to use caution due to the scams that come out of it.

There are three major scams that pop up regularly when this happens:

A scam where thieves create a fake charity that may sound very similar to the name of a real charity.

A scam where the name of the fake charity uses the disaster/storm name in it.

A scam where the scammers call to thank you for making a previous donation before they proceed to ask for money.

In order to avoid being scammed, the best things to do includes not letting someone pressure you into giving them money before researching the charity, not giving cash, gift cards, or a wire transfer, and ignoring unsolicited messages on social media or through email.

In order to safely donate, a credit card with consumer protections should be used as well as finding out how much money donated actually goes toward the cause.

Websites like Charity Navigator, the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, and GuideStar can help show which charities are legitimate when doing research.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)