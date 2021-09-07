CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TruSight Launches New Technology Solutions to Optimize Customer Experience

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnhanced Capabilities Enable Financial Institutions to Streamline Consumption of TruSight Data and Gain Efficiency. TruSight, the financial industry’s leading provider of third-party risk data, today announced that it has completed its enhanced customer consumption project, including the creation of a new assessment execution platform, customer API integration and custom template functionality.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Datadobi Receives SOC2 Type I Attestation for DobiMigrate

The accreditation is a testimony to the standard the Datadobi management team upholds in their products and processes, putting data integrity and safety at the forefront. Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced that it has completed certification by KPMG in accordance with Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I requirements for DobiMigrate’s operations, support, and engineering processes. The certification signifies that during the accreditation process, the DobiMigrate product and processes successfully demonstrated the highest standards for integrity, security, and confidentiality of customer data.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Your Marketing Automation Can Bridge the Gap in your Marketing-Sales Alignment

With marketing evolving over the years to become less of a cost centre and more of an impact and ROI driven function that can directly influence sales results, today’s marketing leaders have to adapt use of their marketing automation and overall martech to appropriately measure and analyse different areas of their marketing, with the aim of constantly improving, enhancing and optimizing team efforts.
MARKETING
martechseries.com

Demand Spring Releases Marketing Automation Platform Insights Report

Complexity of MAPs and growing talent gap resulting in small percentage of teams utilizing these platforms to their full potential. Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring today released their Marketing Automation Platform (MAP) Insights report, which takes a deep dive into how marketers from across the industry are optimizing their marketing automation platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Experience#Customer Data Platform#Solution#Api#Ripley Pr Agency#Grc#Bank Of America#Martech Interview#Hootsuite
chaindrugreview.com

OptimizeRx launches new digital solution

ROCHESTER, Mich. — OptimizeRx Corp. announced the launch of its new Therapy Initiation Workflow, a digital solution focused on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of health care providers (HCPs) prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The new platform enhancement particularly supports the fast-growing area of specialty medications.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Mvix Launches Hardware Refresh and Lifetime Warranty Program for BrightSign Players

Mvix, a leading provider of Enterprise Digital Signage Solutions, has partnered with BrightSign, a renowned brand in digital signage media players, to provide a unique sustainability solution for strategic implementations. Mvix, a leading provider of Enterprise Digital Signage Solutions and a BrightSign integrated partner, has launched a unique sustainability program...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Powell Software Launches Together to Allow SMEs to Connect and Collaborate with Ease

New ready-to-use, interactive space unites the intranet with Microsoft Teams, bringing small business owners a simple and engaging all-in-one communications platform for a hybrid workplace. As small businesses grapple with a myriad of challenges to keep their companies running successfully, Powell Software introduces Together, the small business intranet accessible from...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Deloitte and HighRadius Sign a Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Office of the CFO

An alliance that delivers true ‘People-Process-Technology’ transformation that helps global enterprises maximize their financial performance in the age of digital. HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software leader, and Deloitte today announced a strategic alliance that will streamline the work of the Office of the CFO, using the HighRadius Autonomous Software platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Crownpeak Launches Experience Optimization Engine, Powered by Dynamic Yield

Solution Empowers Companies to Create and Deploy Individualized Experiences Across Channels That Boost Engagement and Sales. Crownpeak, the leading digital experience platform, today announced the launch of the Crownpeak Experience Optimization Engine, powered by Dynamic Yield. With this solution, companies can create, optimize and deliver individualized digital experiences across channels, at scale – increasing revenue, loyalty and engagement. The solution comes as part of a strategic partnership, aimed at helping more companies harness the power of personalization, between Crownpeak and Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Eagle Eye Networks New Premium Support Program Delivers Industry-Leading Customer Experience

Eagle Eye’s new subscription-based service gives you designated Premium Support agents who work with you and your reseller to continuously optimize your cloud video surveillance system. Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, launched its Premium Support Program to provide enhanced and proactive support designed for customers...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Viasat Introduces Next-Generation Data-At-Rest Encryption Storage Device for Global Defence Customers

Viasat UK Ltd., a subsidiary of global communications company, Viasat, today announced a next-generation encryption storage solution, the data-at-rest cryptography solid state drive (DARC-SSD), as the latest addition to Viasat’s hardware encryption family, providing secure data protection for government and defence agencies around the world. Data-at-rest technology safeguards against when a device is stolen, lost or attacked, enabling the data to be entirely protected and secure, even without the device on hand. With threats increasing from adversaries, new encryption technology is critical to maintaining secure control over Intellectual Property (IP), personal and financial data, as well as protecting sensitive mission information that could put military operations at risk.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

DataRobot Propels Intelligent Business Forward with Launch of “DataRobot AI Cloud”

DataRobot today unveiled DataRobot AI Cloud, a unified environment built for the next generation of intelligent business. DataRobot AI Cloud serves as a single platform to accelerate delivery of AI to production for every organization. DataRobot also announced new features and capabilities for DataRobot AI Cloud to enhance operations in production and easily build AI-powered applications to deliver critical business insights.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Verint Voice of the Customer Platform Wins 2021 MetriStar Top Provider Award

Verint®, The Customer Engagement Company™, announced today that its Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platform has been named a Top Provider in the 2021 Metrigy MetriStar Awards, in recognition of the solution’s value in driving high business success and above-average customer sentiment ratings. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Lisette Huyskamp,...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Glassbox Expands Award-Winning Experience Intelligence Vision With Strategic A/B Testing Acquisition

Glassbox, the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced its acquisition of A/B testing technology from Convertize, a London-based company specializing in smart A/B testing software. In doing so, the company has reinforced its commitment to the Experience Intelligence paradigm it launched earlier in 2021.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Announces It has Launched Groundbreaking CAD to 3D Technology And Files a Provisional Patent

This technology will greatly reduce the cost and accelerate the CAD conversion process across industries. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services has announced it has launched its groundbreaking CAD to POLY solution. The Company is now incorporating into its services a technology to create optimized 3D meshes that are suitable for 3D and AR applications. Due to the global CAD market being dominated by large manufacturers from; automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, civil and construction, electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer goods and others, the company believes that this technology gives the company a first mover advantage in the (according to BIS Research) $11 billion dollar CAD market and expands its augmented reality business beyond ecommerce.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Syniti Acquires Leading Data Matching Technology Company 360Science

Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, has acquired 360Science, a proven data quality leader specializing in matching, deduping, unifying, linking and verifying contact and business data. The acquisition, which encompasses 360Science’s technology and the retention of key talent in data matching and linguistics will strengthen Syniti’s expertise in helping customers tackle the complex issues surrounding data. This further cements Syniti’s leadership position in helping the world’s leading businesses solve their most complex data challenges.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Tech Companies Datamaran and Intelex Team Up to Provide a Full-Suite ESG Software Solution

The exclusive relationship allows Intelex customers to manage the full life cycle of their ESG strategy, including Materiality Analysis and Risk Identification. Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced it has entered an exclusive reseller partnership with Datamaran®, the only automated solution available to achieve a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis. Working together, Datamaran and Intelex are helping customers accelerate their strategic and operational goals with a single source, fully automated and data-driven process.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Evinced Launches Accessibility Tools for iOS and Android Igniting a New Era of Inclusion

On the heels of its digital accessibility platform debut and oversubscribed Series A, Evinced announces a first-of-its-kind suite of products dedicated to mobile app accessibility for iOS and Android. Evinced, a market leading accessibility software company specializing in providing automation to enterprise developers, today announced the launch of the industry’s...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Enspire for Enterprise Launches Enspire Google My Business to Help Companies Get More Business, Drives 55% More Clicks and Calls for Pilot Customers

Enspire for Enterprise, experts in performance-based digital marketing solutions for franchise, multi-location, and enterprise brands, has launched Enspire Google My Business (EGMB). EGMB is a scalable and fully-managed service that leverages Google listings and SEO to increase business rankings and exposure, drive more traffic, build quicker connections and generate new leads. The new service is offered in two tiers to support varied customer needs and expands on Enspire’s custom-built digital marketing strategies that meet the intricate requirements of multi-location businesses across the United States and Canada.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy