TruSight Launches New Technology Solutions to Optimize Customer Experience

This technology will greatly reduce the cost and accelerate the CAD conversion process across industries. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services has announced it has launched its groundbreaking CAD to POLY solution. The Company is now incorporating into its services a technology to create optimized 3D meshes that are suitable for 3D and AR applications. Due to the global CAD market being dominated by large manufacturers from; automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, civil and construction, electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer goods and others, the company believes that this technology gives the company a first mover advantage in the (according to BIS Research) $11 billion dollar CAD market and expands its augmented reality business beyond ecommerce.

SOFTWARE ・ 17 HOURS AGO