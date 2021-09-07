CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecasting Penn State’s depth chart for Ball State; Lions projected to New Year’s Six bowl, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
 7 days ago
Today’s Penn State football headlines feature a look at the Lions’ snap counts at Wisconsin and CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm’s early college football bowl projections. Greg Pickel from Blue-White Illustrated assembled snap counts from the Lions’ 16-10 win and used them to forecast how the depth chart might look for Ball State on Saturday. That projection includes a little clarity at the left guard spot and two young players to watch on the defensive line.

Penn State’s James Franklin on Ellis Brooks’ growth, the Lions’ left guard competition, more takeaways

Penn State held off favored Wisconsin in Camp Randall. The No. 13 Nittany Lions face Auburn at home in two weeks. But the focus for James Franklin, his staff and his players is Saturday’s home opener against defending MAC champion Ball State. The Lions opened as three-touchdown favorites against the 1-0 Cardinals but PSU clearly has some things to work on this week after scoring only 16 points vs. the Badgers.
PENN, PA
Penn State report card for Ball State: Lions dominate in every phase, and they are killing it in turnover margin

Penn State’s performance against Ball State on Saturday was one of the better all-around efforts of the James Franklin era. Let’s get to the grades. Balance, depth and execution were on display against Ball State. … Lions totaled 493 yards (253 passing, 240 rushing) and piled up 32 first downs against the defending MAC champs. … No turnovers yet for this unit and QB Sean Clifford hurt visitors throwing (21-29, 230, TD) and running (66 yards, TD). … 10 different Lions caught passes and WRs Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson teamed up for 11 catches, 122 yards and a touchdown. Looks like PSU has three tight ends who can hurt defenses. Tyler Warren is a player. … O-line much better with Eric Wilson at LG and Juice Scruggs saw some work at both RG and C.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

THE HIGH FIVE: Penn State vs. Ball State

The Nittany Lions were back in Happy Valley to open up the home schedule on Saturday against Ball State. And with over 100,000 fans in attendance in Beaver Stadium, along with some beautiful weather, it was a welcome environment for the Lions to square off against the defending MAC conference champions who brought in an 8-game winning streak. It had been 650 days since the Lion crowd was in Beaver Stadium, and they showed up today representing the highest-attended home opener for PSU since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
