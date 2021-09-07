Forecasting Penn State’s depth chart for Ball State; Lions projected to New Year’s Six bowl, and more

Penn State’s performance against Ball State on Saturday was one of the better all-around efforts of the James Franklin era. Let’s get to the grades. Balance, depth and execution were on display against Ball State. … Lions totaled 493 yards (253 passing, 240 rushing) and piled up 32 first downs against the defending MAC champs. … No turnovers yet for this unit and QB Sean Clifford hurt visitors throwing (21-29, 230, TD) and running (66 yards, TD). … 10 different Lions caught passes and WRs Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson teamed up for 11 catches, 122 yards and a touchdown. Looks like PSU has three tight ends who can hurt defenses. Tyler Warren is a player. … O-line much better with Eric Wilson at LG and Juice Scruggs saw some work at both RG and C.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO