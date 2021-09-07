Forecasting Penn State’s depth chart for Ball State; Lions projected to New Year’s Six bowl, and more
Today’s Penn State football headlines feature a look at the Lions’ snap counts at Wisconsin and CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm’s early college football bowl projections. Greg Pickel from Blue-White Illustrated assembled snap counts from the Lions’ 16-10 win and used them to forecast how the depth chart might look for Ball State on Saturday. That projection includes a little clarity at the left guard spot and two young players to watch on the defensive line.www.pennlive.com
