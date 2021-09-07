Auryc Named to Tracxn’s Top Vertical Business Intelligence 2021 List of Most Promising Startups
Leading data and research firm for investors and venture capitalists includes Auryc as an emerging startup with unicorn growth potential. Auryc, the leading customer experience intelligence platform for quantifying the true impact of digital friction and frustration across mobile and web, announced that the company has been included in the Top Vertical Business Intelligence 2021 list of most promising startups from Tracxn, the data and research firm for investors and venture capitalists.martechseries.com
