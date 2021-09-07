CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MongoDB Appoints Peder Ulander As Chief Marketing Officer

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article25+ Year Technology Veteran to Focus on Cloud Growth and GTM. MongoDB, Inc., the leading, modern general purpose database platform, announced the appointment of Peder Ulander as Chief Marketing Officer. Ulander will oversee the marketing organization including marketing operations, corporate communications, demand generation & field marketing, growth marketing and content marketing and will join MongoDB’s executive leadership team.

martechseries.com

Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America

Ipsos announced the appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer for Ipsos in North America, succeeding Pierre Le Manh who decided to follow other professional opportunities. Marketing Technology News: Ipsos Acquires Intrasonics, Its Longstanding Partner And Authority In Audio Watermarking Technology. Didier Truchot said: “We are excited to welcome...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Renren Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Renren Inc. (“Renren” or the “Company”), which operates several U.S.-based SaaS businesses, announced that Chris Palmer has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2021. Palmer succeeded Lucy Yang, who will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Kaixin Auto Holdings. Marketing Technology News: Atedra...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Services For B2B Marketing Leaders

The five services for B2B marketing leaders will help them drive measurable growth, client retention, and advocacy. Forrester introduces a number of Forrester Decisions services to help B2B marketing leaders and their teams accelerate progress on key marketing priorities. These services offer bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to enable firms to drive alignment across their revenue engine, while emphasizing customer growth, retention, and advocacy. According to Forrester, organizations that successfully align their revenue engine report 19% faster growth and 15% greater profitability.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Intuit to Acquire Mailchimp

Combination Accelerates Intuit’s Vision to Provide an End-to-End Customer Growth Platform for Small and Mid-Market Businesses. Intuit , the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a world-class, global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. The planned acquisition of Mailchimp for approximately $12 billion in cash and stock advances Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world, and its strategy to become an AI-driven expert platform. With the acquisition of Mailchimp, Intuit will accelerate two of its previously-shared strategic Big Bets: to become the center of small business growth; and to disrupt the small business mid-market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ClassWallet Expands its Marketing Focus by Hiring Karen Nelson as VP Marketing

ClassWallet, the leading digital wallet technology for K-12 education, has appointed Karen Nelson, an experienced global marketing executive with more than 20 years’ industry experience, as the company’s vice president of marketing. Nelson will oversee the brand, demand generation, communications and product marketing strategy for the rapidly growing organization. Marketing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nick Worth Joins Piano as Inaugural Chief Client Officer

Piano, a global analytics and activation platform, today announced that Nick Worth has joined the organization as its inaugural chief client officer. Worth is an accomplished B2B service delivery and marketing leader with a proven track record of delivering SaaS growth. As Piano continues to scale its global operation, Worth...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IDG Communications Acquires Marketing and Data Intelligence Company, KickFire

Acquisition expands upon IDG’s platform designed to solve complex marketing challenges at the intersection of media and MarTech. IDG Communications, Inc.—the global expert in technology media, data, and marketing services—announces the acquisition of the Silicon Valley-based marketing data and intelligence company, KickFire®. The acquisition expands upon IDG’s best-in-class marketing technology (MarTech) platform that provides tech marketers with advanced tools to solve complex marketing challenges, including the enhancement of data surrounding customers, prospects, and digital audiences.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zappi Acquires Chicago-Based Start-Up Data Quorum to Elevate Platform Capabilities

Acquisition adds statistical tools and expertise to the company. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced it has acquired the business and assets of Chicago-based start-up Data Quorum, including its library of statistical tools, as of July 1 this year. Marketing Technology News:MarTech...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Demandbase Named Industry Leader in Seven Categories on G2

The B2B Go-To-Market Pioneer Recognized Again for Account-Based Insights, Orchestration & More. Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, announced its leadership placements on multiple G2 reports for the fall of 2021. The Demandbase platform earned “leader” classification in the categories of Account Data Management, Account Based Analytics, Account Based Orchestration Platforms, Attribution, and Marketing Account Intelligence. Additionally, InsideView, a Demandbase company, was also named as a leader in Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence and Sales Intelligence. These ratings are based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Richard Borenstein, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at MURAL

Richard Borenstein, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at MURAL joins us for a chat on the increasing use and capabilities of AI on visual platforms while taking us through a few of MURAL’s latest innovations:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat, Richard! Tell us more about yourself, we’d love to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

InfoSum Strengthens Executive Team with New Leadership Structure

Global data technology company cements its leadership team following Series B raise. InfoSum, the leading data collaboration platform, today announced several changes to its senior leadership team. Following the company’s Series B raise in August 2021, the organization is readying for further growth of the global team, preparing for an expanded presence internationally, and optimizing organizational structure to better service its growing list of customers. The new structure will take effect immediately.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Glassbox Expands Award-Winning Experience Intelligence Vision With Strategic A/B Testing Acquisition

Glassbox, the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced its acquisition of A/B testing technology from Convertize, a London-based company specializing in smart A/B testing software. In doing so, the company has reinforced its commitment to the Experience Intelligence paradigm it launched earlier in 2021.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Veritone Closes Acquisition of PandoLogic

Veritone, Inc, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI operating system, announced today it has closed the acquisition of PandoLogic, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Einat Etzioni, CMO at Namogoo. “Veritone’s acquisition of PandoLogic is a significant advance in the adoption...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Syniti Acquires Leading Data Matching Technology Company 360Science

Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, has acquired 360Science, a proven data quality leader specializing in matching, deduping, unifying, linking and verifying contact and business data. The acquisition, which encompasses 360Science’s technology and the retention of key talent in data matching and linguistics will strengthen Syniti’s expertise in helping customers tackle the complex issues surrounding data. This further cements Syniti’s leadership position in helping the world’s leading businesses solve their most complex data challenges.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

SkyKick Announces $130 Million Financing to Accelerate Cloud Automation Platform Globally

Morgan Stanley Investment Management joins current investors in funding round to fuel platform innovation and meet IT Services Providers’ demand for cloud automation solutions. SkyKick, a global provider of no-code and low code cloud automation software for Information Technology Services Providers (ITSPs), announced today that it closed a $130 million...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Exadel Acquires Coppei

Now offering full lifecycle software engineering solutions and services–from strategic consulting to platform and product development. Exadel, a software engineering company delivering digital platforms and products, announced it has acquired Coppei a Seattle-based digital business strategy and technology consultancy serving global Fortune 500 clients. Coppei will continue to operate as an independent brand.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Demand Spring Releases Marketing Automation Platform Insights Report

Complexity of MAPs and growing talent gap resulting in small percentage of teams utilizing these platforms to their full potential. Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring today released their Marketing Automation Platform (MAP) Insights report, which takes a deep dive into how marketers from across the industry are optimizing their marketing automation platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Thought Industries Appoints Brian Childs to Vice President Product Marketing to Help Shape Emerging Customer Learning Management Category

Thought Industries, the world’s #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has appointed Brian Childs to Vice President of Product Marketing. In his new role, the industry veteran will help organizations derive more value from their online customer learning programs, further fueling the evolution and adoption of the new category that blends learning, development and customer experience to drive measurable business impact.
BUSINESS

