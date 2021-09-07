MongoDB Appoints Peder Ulander As Chief Marketing Officer
25+ Year Technology Veteran to Focus on Cloud Growth and GTM. MongoDB, Inc., the leading, modern general purpose database platform, announced the appointment of Peder Ulander as Chief Marketing Officer. Ulander will oversee the marketing organization including marketing operations, corporate communications, demand generation & field marketing, growth marketing and content marketing and will join MongoDB’s executive leadership team.martechseries.com
Comments / 0