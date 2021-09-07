Showers, thunderstorms popping up in metro Atlanta

Rain in Flowery Branch

ATLANTA — If you are heading out this morning or lunch later, don’t forget the umbrella.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking rain and thunderstorms moving through north Georgia.

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

A stalled front will give us a chance for showers and storms at any time today

The chance of showers and storms favors our south side counties.

Wednesday will be a repeat of the wet pattern

By the end of the week, rain clears out and lower humidity moves in

Meanwhile in the tropics, Hurricane Larry remains a major Category 3 storm in the Atlantic.

The storm is expected to stay in the Atlantic but it will still have some impacts on the East coast.

Larry could send huge swells and rip current risk toward Georgia’s coast and most of the East coast over the next few days.

Remember, if caught in a rip current swim parallel to the beach. Rips are usually narrow and you can get out quickly.

