SBU Holding 9/11 Memorial
St. Bonaventure University will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a memorial service at 12:20 p.m. Friday at the 9/11 Memorial near the Swan Business Center. Dr. David Hilmey, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, will offer remarks during the service as members of the university’s men’s rugby team will distribute flowers in memory of the three alumni who died at the Twin Towers.: Fr. Mychal F. Judge, Rob Peraza, and Amy O’Doherty.wesb.com
