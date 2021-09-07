SBU Holding 9/11 Memorial

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — After more than year of reduced on-campus capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slippery Rock University's enrollment remains strong now that SRU is fully back to in-person classes and activities. For the fall 2021 semester, there are 8,424 students enrolled at the University, according to the official count taken Sept. 13, the 15th day of classes, which is used for national and state reporting purposes.

