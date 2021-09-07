CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok & Snap Alums Launch mayk.it, a new Social Music Creation App

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Pain backed app secures $4MM seed; combines simple song creation tools with passionate community. mayk.it allows anyone to become a musician. The free app provides a personal recording studio for its users, instantly equipping people with access to professional-quality voice filters, produced beats, lyrical & visual inspiration tools, in-app distribution, audience, and community on-demand. Anyone on mayk.it can easily produce, own, and share their music exclusively through a mobile device.

