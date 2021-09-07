TikTok & Snap Alums Launch mayk.it, a new Social Music Creation App

If you miss getting lost for hours in your music, you’re going to love Albums. Albums is an iPhone and iPad app that takes your music seriously. At first glance, you’ll see a nice grid of album covers, and you can tap one to play it and see the track listing. But then you notice the info panel, hidden behind an innocent-looking ⓘ (information) button. Tap this, and you’ll fall into a rabbit hole of music. It’s like being back at the record store, only without the twitchy DJs and the condescending staff.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO