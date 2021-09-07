Free, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests available for Ohioans at libraries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans can get free, rapid COVID-19 tests at many local libraries around the state. The Ohio Department of Health said the tests were made available due to ODH purchasing 2 million rapid at-home tests earlier this year to make the tests publicly accessible statewide. The state has partnered with local partners, including the Ohio Library Council and many of its member libraries, to make the tests available.www.wdtn.com
