CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

People Want Jobs That Align With Their Social Justice Beliefs. How Can Businesses Meet Those Expectations?

By Dawn Freeman
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses across America are in a fierce competition for talent. Labor shortages are at historic levels, and new surveys show that winning employees isn’t as simple as it once was. While salary and benefits will always be critical factors in a prospective employee’s decision, 61% of workers say that they also evaluate employers on social issues, and roughly 80% expect their company to act on matters such as racism and social justice.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Costs of Care Announces Launch of Event Focused on Improving Patient Affordability

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Costs of Care, a non-profit focused on helping clinicians and health systems provide more affordable and equitable healthcare, will bring together leaders from around the country to address the patient affordability crisis during a two-day Affordability Accelerator this month. Launched in December 2019, Costs of Care’s Affordability Moonshot envisions “a world in which no one has to choose between their life and their life-savings.” As a critical component of the Moonshot, the Accelerator will embolden key stakeholders from leading health systems, research organizations, payers and patient representative organizations to work together to further dialogue and insights that will lead to the development of innovative initiatives to improve patient affordability. Partnering with Costs of Care in this Accelerator is Family Reach, a non-profit dedicated to removing the financial barriers standing between a cancer patient and their treatment.
ADVOCACY
smallbiztrends.com

How to Use Social Proof to Grow Your Business

Here are some amazing findings about why online social proof matters for growing your business:. According to Dimensions Research, 90% of customers say that positive reviews influence their buying habits. According to Search Engine Land, 72% of people trust online reviews from people they do not know as much as...
SMALL BUSINESS
ucbjournal.com

Survey: 32% of people quit jobs during pandemic to start a business

SEATTLE, Wash. – Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products and services, has published a new survey report to examine why millions of Americans are leaving the workforce. According to the study, 4 million people resigned from their jobs in April of 2021. Digital.com surveyed 1,250 adults 18 and older who quit their jobs within the last six months to gain more insight into the declining labor force participation.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
beckershospitalreview.com

Zoom and doom: Virtual meeting gaffes have cost people jobs, opportunities

Errors made during audio or video conference calls have cost employees during hybrid and remote work, and bosses are still split on who is ultimately responsible for remote technology running smoothly. The findings come from Vyopta, which worked with Wakefield Research to conduct a survey of 200 U.S. executives at...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Jobs 3.0: How You Can Prepare For The Future Of Work

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The fourth industrial revolution is sweeping across the globe, bringing major changes to the way we all work. And as if that weren’t enough, the COVID-19 crisis has further disrupted the labor market, distributing workers far and wide, changing expectations, and shifting communication patterns.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Justice#Social Issues#Lgbtq#Hispanic#Asian
Thrive Global

Knowing these key things can help people identify and align with their energy type – Jennifer West Granahan

Energy is everything they say, and they say that right, as aligning the same can create massive abundance. It is harder to imagine even a single day if people are told not to utilize their thinking or other abilities or even their motor skills. Is it even possible, you would ask? Well, even if it may, it will get difficult by the day for the individual to carry her work normally. In any circumstance, if people are stopped to do any work or are told not to carry out their daily activities by making use of their senses, movements, other abilities, etc., they would feel as if they are being punished for something. This will never lead a person to effortlessly go about in their day. Similarly, if people are not making use of their energy or making efforts towards aligning their energy, they would find it difficult to carry on with their work or other activities in a day and not feel fulfilled at a spiritual level. Even if they would get through the day, everything would start feeling too strenuous and difficult than it actually would be.
pymnts

How Open Banking Can Help Both Businesses, Insurers Meet Shifting Payments Expectations

Faster payments have been an accepted norm for years in certain contexts. Consumers are used to accessing near-instant payment methods for retail purchases and peer-to-peer (P2P) app transactions, but the pandemic’s impacts have significantly ramped up their expectations, said Huntington Bank Treasury Management Director Adriana Hastings. “Now it doesn’t matter...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Voxy Partners with Coursera to Provide Career Development Opportunities

Enables Professionals to Upskill by Learning English, Efficiently and Effectively. Voxy, an innovative training solution used successfully by hundreds of institutional clients around the world, today announced that it has partnered with Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, to provide career development opportunities for professionals who seek to improve their English skills. With this partnership, Coursera’s 87 million global learners now have access to English language learning courses from Voxy, designed to help professionals communicate more effectively in English across a wide range of environments and subjects, such as Technology, Calls & Messaging, and Planning & Organization.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Essence

Olay Teams Up with Data Scientist to Help Tackle Racial Bias Against Black Women in New Initiative

MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini works to uncover subtle instances of racial discrimination in facial recognition software. Computer scientist Joy Buolamwini knows a lot about racial bias both in and outside the lab. The MIT Media Lab researcher and founder of Algorithmic Justice League (AJL) works to uncover subtle instances of racial discrimination in facial recognition software, but like many Black people, she’s experienced it IRL as well.
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

Sleepyhead Empowers College Students to Dream Big and Rest Easy

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on small businesses, many of whom are struggling to get back on their feet. According to The Wall Street Journal, 200,000 more business closures were reported in the U.S last year due to the pandemic. The reopening of universities nationwide...
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

NXTsoft Develops Standard API for the US Banking and Credit Union Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in comprehensive, secure API connectivity for fintechs and financial institutions has created an Application Program Interface solution (API) that provides standard connectivity to all banks and credit unions, leading the way in facilitating open banking in the United States.
MARKETS
gponline.com

How social prescribing can help GPs and practice teams

During the pandemic, many practices have seen the benefits of making use of social prescribing. With practices still facing huge workloads and a COVID-19 booster jab and flu vaccination to contend with in the coming weeks social prescribing can continue to help. What is social prescribing?. Social prescribing link workers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency Publishes Google My Business White Paper for Franchises

ARLINGTON, Texas (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. For more than 15 years, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency has worked with many franchises in various industries to grow their businesses. Thrive’s focus on franchise marketing grew recently with its publishing of a white paper, titled “Google My Business Best Practices: How To Get Your Customers To Choose You Every Time.”
ARLINGTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Aclaimant Uncovers Increasing Challenges Affecting Risk Managers in New E-Book

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Aclaimant, a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that digitizes risk management offices, today released its e-book, “Are you ready for a risk management platform?” The new e-book acts as a guide for risk managers to navigate a workplace environment overwhelmed by ever-increasing risk through the use of a digital platform. By delving into the challenges risk managers currently face, the e-book helps them evaluate how to know if they’re ready for organizational change and whether they need to make a greater investment in their risk management platform to better identify risk and socialize risk management throughout the organization.
SOFTWARE
MySanAntonio

InfoTracer Releases Special Suite of Data Search Services for Business Customers

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. InfoTracer supports companies that rely on finding, verifying, and analyzing numerous data points with a specialized line of services, expertly fine-tuned to meet their most exigent business needs. Over 5 billion records extracted from thousands of private and public data sources will be instantly available to accounting firms, skip tracers, private investigators, debt collectors, financial institutions, insurance companies, and healthcare providers.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy