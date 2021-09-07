CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, MO

Delta variant eight times less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies from vaccines in a lab setting: study

By Alexandra Mae Jones
KMOV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (CTV Network) -- The Delta variant may have taken over as quickly as it did not only because of an increased infectivity, but because it is less affected by neutralizing antibodies produced by prior infection with COVID-19 or produced by vaccines, according to a new study that looked at the variant in a lab setting.

Comments / 6

Rick Reynolds
7d ago

On average, about 4,500 drugs and devices are pulled from U.S. shelves each year. The recalled products have U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and in many cases, are widely ingested, injected or implanted before being recalled.

Reply
4
Kyle Caudill
6d ago

Vaccine doesnt work period. Break through cases went from being one tenth of a percent to being forty percent, thats a 400x more common then they originally let on. FYI is actually 100% because the shots don't work at all.

Reply
2
 

