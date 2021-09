Commentators: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Taz. It’s the go home show for All Out after the Wednesday AEW Dynamite and the big deal is that CM Punk is here in Chicago again (after making his debut at the United Center on AEW Rampage: First Dance). They’re still at the point where it feels important even though it happened two days ago, and it isn’t like they’ll be in Chicago every week. Other than that, expect a lot of hype towards the PPV on Friday night Rampage. Let’s get to All Elite Wrestling Rampage.

