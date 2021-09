Walgreens' latest banking services take pages from the playbooks of digitally savvy retailers like Starbucks and Amazon — as well as neobanks. At the heart of Walgreens' new bank offerings is its myWalgreens reward app. This approach has echoes of Starbucks and Amazon. The coffee chain became one of the few early success stories in mobile payments by building the capability on top of its popular rewards card. And Amazon offers a wide range of payment cards that don't scrimp on rewards — users of its secured card earn the same 5% back on Amazon spending as users of its private-label and open-loop credit cards.

4 DAYS AGO