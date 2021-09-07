CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

Labor Day Accidents and Arrests

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne arrest and one accident are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Labor Day. Monday at about 3:35 pm in Carroll County, 28-year-old Eboni Ervin of Bosworth was injured in a single-vehicle accident on US 24 near Missouri Street. According to the report, Ervin was eastbound and ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, skidded off the left side of the road, and struck several small trees and a fence. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a safety belt.

