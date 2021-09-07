CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet George Russell, Lewis Hamilton’s handsome new Mercedes teammate

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, it will be farewell to Valtteri Bottas – the Finnish racing driver who will be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season to join Alfa Romeo. And, instead, the high-achieving team will be welcoming 23-year-old George Russell to their ranks as Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate in 2022. Englishman...

George Russell looks to be Mercedes-bound

George Russell’s mouth-watering move to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes will finally be announced this week.The PA news agency understands that Valtteri Bottas’ Silver Arrows departure could be confirmed as early as Monday.Bottas, the 32-year-old Finn, a nine-time winner, will join Alfa Romeo – replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen – with Russell’s Mercedes transfer to follow soon after, possibly on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, claimed on Sky Sports that Netflix’s Drive to Survive camera crew were invited to film Russell signing his new contract with Toto Wolff inside the team’s motorhome in Zandvoort on Sunday night. Mercedes have denied their former driver’s claim.Russell’s move to take up the hottest seat in Formula One will see him form an intriguing all-British line-up with Hamilton, 36.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

George Russell tells Lewis Hamilton he has no intention of playing second fiddle

George Russell has told Lewis Hamilton he is not joining Mercedes to be the world champion’s number two.Russell will be partnered alongside Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next year in a tantalising all-British line-up.The 23-year-old Williams driver has been effusive in his praise for his soon-to-be team-mate, describing him as the sport’s greatest driver ever.But speaking for the first time since his blockbuster transfer was confirmed earlier this week, Russell insisted he has no intention of playing second fiddle to the seven-time world champion.“I am definitely going there on level terms,” he said in Monza ahead of Sunday’s Italian Grand...
MOTORSPORTS
