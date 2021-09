It’s been quite the journey for Max Strus to arrive at his current destination with the Miami Heat. Initially undrafted coming out of DePaul, not only was he waived by the Boston Celtics just prior to his first professional season, Strus would then appear in two games for the Chicago Bulls before blowing out his ACL. Due to the delayed start to the 2020-21 season, Strus was afforded additional time to fully recuperate from his knee injury, at which time the Heat swooped in and subsequently signed to him a training camp contract that eventually became a two-way deal.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO