Marshall, MI

OBITUARY: Brigitte E. Sachjen

By Justin Lopshire
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrigitte E. Sachjen, 72, of Marshall died on September 4, 2021, at her home following a short illness. Brigitte was born on May 25, 1949, in Karlsruhe, Germany to Franz and Gertrud Müller. She met her husband, Carl, while he was stationed in Karlsruhe with the Army. They were married there on December 9, 1969. They settled in Jackson, Michigan, where they lived for many years before moving to Homer, Michigan in 1992. Carl preceded her in death on February 12, 2010.

