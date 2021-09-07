CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 is a masterclass in level design

By Rick Lane
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After having mixed feelings about the original Psychonauts, I spent my weekend playing the sequel and I am hopelessly in love. Double Fine's follow-up fixes virtually all the problems I had with the first game, the pacing, the awkward puzzling, the random, punishing difficulty spikes, while also heightening everything that was great about the original. The wonderful writing. The charming characters. The empathetic representations of mental wellbeing.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
segmentnext.com

Psychonauts 2 Questionable Area Walkthrough

This detailed walkthrough will help you get through Questionable Area in Psychonauts 2 by outlining everything that you need to do in the area, step by step!. So before you can get to the Bowling Alley, you need access to a Senior League Membership Card. The only known surviving member who now has the card is Compton Boole.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Psychonauts 2: Is Milkman Making a Comeback in the Sequel?

Psychonauts 2 offers a whole new experience with amazing new visuals, new powers, fresh gameplay, and also the new cast. For players who were fans of the first game though, they would feel nostalgic for the original characters since they really made a mark for them. One of those memorable characters is the paranoid security guard of the asylum Boyd Cooper, who has the alter ego known as the Milkman. Are both person and alter ego making a comeback in this sequel though? As part of our Psychonauts 2 full guide, here is the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best badges in Psychonauts 2

You would be forgiven for forgetting, but Raz is still just a kid who ran away from home to join the Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp in hopes of becoming a true Psychonaut. At the start of Psychonauts 2, Raz has moved on from just being a camper into a full-on Psychonaut … well, at least as an intern anyway. Still, in the canon of the game, only days have passed since his first adventure wrapped up, and the themes of the original camp are still present.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Review : Psychonauts 2 : Instant Classic

You can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. Awestruck. I spent more time than I’d like to admit trying to find the right word to summarize my experience with Psychonauts 2, but I kept coming back to awestruck. The latest release from Double Fine, and the largest game they’ve ever...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Level Design#Psychonauts 2#Unreal Engine 4#Ford Cruller#Faustian
NME

‘God Of War’ level designer joins “independent AAA” studio That’s No Moon

New development studio That’s No Moon has secured another big talent, with a former lead level designer on God Of War joining the team. Describing itself as “independent AAA” with a focus on storytelling, the new studio based in Los Angeles and San Diego already boasts major talent who previously worked at Infinity Ward, Sony Santa Monica, Sony Visual Arts, and EA respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Blizzard just delivered a masterclass in how not to announce a game

The reveal of Hearthstone's new Mercenaries spinoff left viewers baffled about how the game works and why they were already being asked to pay for it. We're all so used to immaculately produced videogame reveals that it's actually shocking to witness a truly terrible one, and earlier this week, Blizzard put on a doozy in terms of how not to do it for the showcase of Hearthstone: Mercenaries.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Psychonauts 2 Tomb Of The Sharkophagus Collectibles Guide

After you've delved into the three aspects of Ford Cruller's personality in Psychonauts 2, you'll find yourself pulled into the darkest depths of the Psychonauts founder's mind--the Tomb of the Sharkophagus. But while the level might seem spooky, it's actually not so bad, provided you can keep your wits about you while descending into its horrific subconscious pit. And as always in Psychonauts 2, there are collectibles for you to uncover along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

Nendo’s reinterpretation of Dior’s Medallion Chair is a masterclass in form and minimalism

The Medallion Chair has remained an iconic part of Dior’s visual imagery all the way back since 1947 when Christian Dior first got Victor Grandpierre to decorate his salon. It cemented its place in Dior’s design language in the 1955 Diorama and the 1958 Miss Dior perfume campaigns, becoming a signature element in the brand’s visual imagery, like the ‘Bar’ jacket or Cannage pattern. This year, Dior asked 18 renowned designers and studios to put their personal spin on the Medallion Chair for Salone del Mobile 2021… among them was Nendo, who’s reinterpretation managed to catch our eye for exactly the opposite reason – the fact that it was so minimal you’d probably never spot it!
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Daily Californian

Highly anticipated Psychonauts 2 proves worth waiting for

With the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart barely in the rearview mirror, it’s difficult to imagine a 3D platformer capable of pushing gameplay boundaries even further. Developer Double Fine’s long-awaited Psychonauts 2, however, manages to do just that. A sequel to the wildly original 2005 cult hit, Psychonauts...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Psychonauts 2: Psychoseismometer Locations Guide

Among the multiple side missions in Double Fine’s 3D platformer Psychonauts 2 is the ‘Vent all the Psychoseismometers for Gisu’ mission. This side quest tasks Raz with finding three Psychoseismometer scattered throughout the hub areas. If collectathon mission structures are not your cup of tea then you are in luck! We have whipped our magnifying glasses out and scoured the lands to bring you this Psychonauts 2 Psychoseismometer guide! Be sure to also check out our other Psychonauts 2 guides for more side mission help.
VIDEO GAMES
Thrive Global

Lauren Koester of ForeVR Games: “With the incredible freedom of movement afforded by VR, it is also important to design consciously and inclusively for all levels of mobility”

With the incredible freedom of movement afforded by VR, it is also important to design consciously and inclusively for all levels of mobility. I try to keep in the back of my mind a tenant I actually read on a sticker during my time at Mixer/Xbox: if you aren’t actively including, you are actively excluding. At ForeVR Games, we work with ​​Cathy Bodine (Associate Professor, Director, Center for Inclusive Design and Engineering) as an advisor and made sure that players could bowl seated, any throw style, one handed, and even lying down.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Epic is closing its Houseparty video chat service

Houseparty, a video chat service that launched in 2016 and was acquired by Fortnite studio Epic Games in 2019, is going away. Epic said goodbye on the Houseparty blog, announcing that the software has already been removed from app stores, and that the service itself will be shut down in October.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

It's time for open world games to ditch the question marks

One of the more common complaints about modern open world games is how they have become exercises in 'icon-chasing', where you spend most of your time pinging between dozens of different question-marks on a map, rushing to sweep them up like a weaponised cleaner. It turns what should be a free-spirited adventure into an exhaustive to-do-list, and can make what should be your relaxation time feel more like work.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a JRPG-style overworld full of loot, quests, and random encounters

The most promising thing I've seen from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands so far is its tabletop-style world map. At about a minute into the gameplay trailer from Sony's PlayStation showcase on Thursday, two chibi characters run around a field, unlocking a chest and moving toward markers. This is how you progress from quest to quest, much like roaming between cities and dungeons in a JRPG. And that's not the only thing this hybrid of D&D and Borderlands has taken from Japanese RPGs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

An Oxenfree update has Oxenfree 2 bleeding backwards in time

Delightfully good indie horror game Oxenfree has gotten a new update, and it looks like the dimension and time bending weirdness is bleeding from the upcoming sequel into the first game. With Oxenfree 2: Lost Signal on the way, developers Night School Studio have crossed the streams of games about crossing the streams.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy