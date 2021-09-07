Tom DeLonge says Mark Hoppus has completed chemotherapy

Tom DeLonge has a lot to say. About life, about music, and—because he is, to my knowledge, the only rock star to have co-founded a company devoted to the scientific research of unexplained aerial phenomena—about UFOs. “When you study UFOs, you're looking at consciousness,” he tells me over Zoom from the patio of an Encinitas bar on a gloomy late-summer morning. He is not drinking. “You’re looking at the history of mankind, like archeology, or archeological evidence, or ancient texts, religious texts. You're looking at national security. You're looking at physics, unified field theory. You're looking at kind of the forefront of quantum mechanics and how the universe seems to be built. And what you start to realize is that the evidence of those phenomena is not at all what people think it is.” We have arrived here about five minutes into our conversation, before I’ve even had the opportunity to ask probing questions like What can you tell me about the new Angels & Airwaves album?, or How are you? “Hey, I dive right in,” he says, laughing. “I don't have time for like the fucking appetizer. I’m like: let's get dessert.”

