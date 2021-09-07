WILLIAMS, CAROLINE M.

Caroline M. Williams, 96, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away September 2, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia to the late William and Caroline Allen and worked in the Cape May County Court System. Caroline was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and enjoyed playing cards and going on cruises. She is predeceased by her husband James, daughter Caroline Schaefer, and grandson Joseph Williams.Caroline is survived by her children: James (Ruth) Williams, Gary (Joanne) Williams, Robert (Sandy) Williams, and Christine Cramer; brother Michael Allen and his wife Linda who took great care of Caroline; as well as 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; and caretaker Bonnie.Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.