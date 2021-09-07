CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont Arts Council announces 17 awards to fund cultural infrastructure

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Art Council has awarded over $300,000 in Cultural Facilities Grants to 17 Vermont arts and community organizations, making a critical investment in the state’s aging cultural infrastructure. The Cultural Facilities Grant Program supports capital improvements to town halls, theaters, library buildings, museums, community centers, and other public spaces where Vermonters gather for arts and cultural activities. The Vermont state legislature allocated an additional $100,000 in funding for this program in the current capital budget.

