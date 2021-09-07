CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Want Jobs That Align With Their Social Justice Beliefs. How Can Businesses Meet Those Expectations?

By Dawn Freeman
Norwalk Hour
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses across America are in a fierce competition for talent. Labor shortages are at historic levels, and new surveys show that winning employees isn’t as simple as it once was. While salary and benefits will always be critical factors in a prospective employee’s decision, 61% of workers say that they also evaluate employers on social issues, and roughly 80% expect their company to act on matters such as racism and social justice.

