Baptist Health Richmond changes visitation in response to COVID
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Baptist Health Lexington has updated its visitor guidelines. “Everyone at Baptist Health is dedicated to the safety of our patients and staff. With the current spike in COVID-19 cases and the rise of community transmission rates, it is imperative that we minimize exposure,” said Greg Repass, MD, vice president of Clinical Support and Physician Specialty Services.www.wtvq.com
Comments / 0