Iowa Caretaker Charged With Murdering Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Son Who Died of ‘Multiple Blunt Force Injuries’
Law enforcement authorities in Iowa on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly beat his girlfriend’s 23-month-old child to death last year. According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in Franklin County District Court, Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera on Aug. 1, 2020 agreed to take care of his girlfriend’s son, and he was the sole caretaker for the toddler beginning at approximately 6 a.m. that morning.lawandcrime.com
Comments / 0