Pauline S. Shurtz
Pauline S. Shurtz died on September 4 at the age of 104. She was born on June 25, 1917, in West Lafayette, a town of fewer than 900 people at the time. She studied piano at Wooster College, where she graduated in 1938, and later studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music under a pupil of Franz Liszt. As a young woman, she was part of a trio called The Melody Three, who performed at local events and on the radio. They sang three-part harmony (like the Andrew Sisters) and played guitars.www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com
