Pauline S. Shurtz died on September 4 at the age of 104. She was born on June 25, 1917, in West Lafayette, a town of fewer than 900 people at the time. She studied piano at Wooster College, where she graduated in 1938, and later studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music under a pupil of Franz Liszt. As a young woman, she was part of a trio called The Melody Three, who performed at local events and on the radio. They sang three-part harmony (like the Andrew Sisters) and played guitars.

Wallpaper*

In memoriam: Pauline Deltour (1983 – 2021)

French designer Pauline Deltour was a much loved figure of the design world. Her passing was announced by her family via social media on 10 September 2021, sparking a series of tributes from several design personalities who admired her work. Deltour graduated from ENSAD, and was Konstantin Grcic’s first female...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out Global

An American Mosaic: Simone Dinnerstein

Musician Simone Dinnerstein is back at The Angel’s Share for a one-of-a-kind performance where she will guide audiences across Green-Wood Cemetery, pausing periodically to perform on several Yamaha pianos that will be scattered along the route. She'll perform a new piece by Richard Danielpour, "An American Mosaic," which has movements that commemorate different segments of the American population that have been affected by the pandemic. Danielpour also composed three Bach transcriptions to accompany An American Mosaic. The program will open with Joseph Phillips’ "Never Has Been Yet," where Dinnerstein will be joined by radio personality Robin Quivers, who will recite from the Langston Hughes poem "Let America Be America Again."
MUSIC
Amadhia

In 1977, Kraig Kilby Spied the Future of Jazz

The first time trombonist Kraig Kilby heard Herbie Hancock’s 1973 fusion classic Head Hunters, it had the same effect on him that it had on an entire generation of up-and-coming jazz-funk players: It blew him away. “I’d been listening to Herbie since high school and performed ‘Maiden Voyage’ at a recital, but when I heard ‘Chameleon’—and Paul Jackson in particular—I decided if I ever do my own album, I want to have Paul Jackson on bass,” Kilby says from his home in San Rafael, California. “Fortunately, I was able to do that.”
MUSIC
visitstaugustine.com

Joseph Daniel Moody

Vivacious and powerful, St. Augustine, Florida’s Joe Moody incorporates acoustic alternative, hip hop, rock and roll, funk, and blues. On stage, Joe puts forth an unfailing and monumental energy that is not only lively and spirited, but highly potent. Turning an audience to his charm in a matter of minutes, Joe keeps crowds on their toes by providing a playlist of dynamic genres as well as tempo. From upbeat acoustic hip hop and funk to down-tempo alternative, Joe’s original material is composed with precision and is covered in personal experience and emotional concepts. His use of musical diversity keeps his performances unpredictable, warming the atmosphere of the room with anticipation.
MUSIC

