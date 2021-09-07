Pauline S. Shurtz

Musician Simone Dinnerstein is back at The Angel’s Share for a one-of-a-kind performance where she will guide audiences across Green-Wood Cemetery, pausing periodically to perform on several Yamaha pianos that will be scattered along the route. She'll perform a new piece by Richard Danielpour, "An American Mosaic," which has movements that commemorate different segments of the American population that have been affected by the pandemic. Danielpour also composed three Bach transcriptions to accompany An American Mosaic. The program will open with Joseph Phillips’ "Never Has Been Yet," where Dinnerstein will be joined by radio personality Robin Quivers, who will recite from the Langston Hughes poem "Let America Be America Again."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO