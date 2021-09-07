Girls Soccer Preseason NJ.com Top 20, 1-10: Elite squads back for state title runs in 2021
The girls soccer season kicks off Tuesday and there are a lot of talented teams back in the mix this fall. Those squads will get the chance to play a normal season in 2021, with the chance to go out and chase state championships. These teams will be tested throughout the year and there will be chances for other squads to show what they’re made of and jump into the mix as the year plays out.www.nj.com
Comments / 0