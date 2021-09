As an industry leader engineering the future of transportation and logistics, Ryder has long been in the driver’s seat with a forward-looking vision for the impact emerging trends have on supply chains. This holds true with RyderVentures, the company’s recently launched venture capital fund. With it, Ryder is investing $50 million over the next five years in startups that are tackling disruption in supply chain and transportation by developing new technologies.

