Altercation ends in 61-year-old man’s shooting death in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a homicide after an altercation led to a 61-year-old man being shot and killed over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma City. According to police, officers responded to a domestic-related altercation just before 9 p.m. on Sunday near Southeast 46th Street and Lindsay Avenue. They found 61-year-old Richard Davis in the back yard of a home, dead from a gunshot wound.www.koco.com
