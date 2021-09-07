Gareth Southgate warns of ‘dangerous moment’ before Poland clash

Gareth Southgate expects his players to get the “fantastic reception” they deserve when England step out at Wembley for the first time since losing the Euro 2020 final.Nobody will forget the Three Lions’ run to just their second ever major tournament final, nor the heart-breaking manner in which their hopes were ended on penalties against Italy under the arch in July.Marcus Rashford Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to sickening racist abuse online after missing their spot-kicks, but that hate was met by an outpouring of love from across the world.England fans will again show their backing for...

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO