Soccer

Gareth Southgate warns of ‘dangerous moment’ before Poland clash

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGareth Southgate has said that England are going into games full of confidence after proving they can compete with the best at Euro 2020 but has warned against complacency. England are firmly in control of their World Cup qualifying group before facing Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday night and Southgate is determined to enjoy the good moments. The manager was delighted with his side’s attitude in last week’s 4-0 win over Hungary and he believes that they are determined to push on after losing to Italy in the final of the Euros.

