Woman who lost house to fire as child gives back to California wildfire victims

By KCRA Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLACERVILLE, Calif. — Some volunteers are hoping to bring a little joy to children affected by the Caldor Fire affecting many communities in the Sierra. "Ashlee's Toy Closet" on Monday stopped by the Green Valley Community Church in Placerville, California, with a truck full of toys for children. This is personal for the woman behind the nonprofit's event, who was once affected by fires herself.

