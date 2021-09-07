The 100 Hour Journey to Getting a Data Science Job Offer

We are a team of scientists working on computational methods for biological data analysis. One of our focus areas is the application of machine learning methods to genomics data. This year, we welcomed several interns for machine learning-related projects. Due to the pandemic, we had to run these internships remotely. However, remote internships are not bad at all and when set up correctly have even some advantages. The possibility of remote work provided us a much larger talent pool and in the end, we had the pleasure to work with very talented interns across 6 countries. The interns all had machine learning-related projects. Some were heavily focused on deep learning projects related to our Arcas AI platform, and some focused on classical machine learning approaches on a variety of problems we are working on in the lab. Below is a summary of how we have structured these remote internship projects and what we learned in this process.

