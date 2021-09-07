Signs of the Swarm Unveil “Death Whistle” Single/Video

Signs of the Swarm have released “Death Whistle” along with a music video, the latest single from their forthcoming album, Absolvere. “‘Death Whistle’ is a conceptual piece inspired by the ancient Aztec relic used in war. Entwining this idea to represent the end of our pain and sorrow that fuels the war within ourselves. While composing ‘Death Whistle,’ we as a group had our own individual challenges and griefs to overcome. Sharing my experience publicly, I went through the hardship of losing my mother. To this day, I struggle with the constant battle within myself that there was something else I could have done to change what had happened. Full of regret, I dwell on my actions of the past where I believe that if I were around that my influence could have changed the outcome. This song has a special place in my heart for it was the first time the band fully collaborated on the lyrics of a song. Pouring our souls, ‘Death Whistle’ was born.”