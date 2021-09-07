CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signs of the Swarm Unveil “Death Whistle” Single/Video

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigns of the Swarm have released “Death Whistle” along with a music video, the latest single from their forthcoming album, Absolvere. “‘Death Whistle’ is a conceptual piece inspired by the ancient Aztec relic used in war. Entwining this idea to represent the end of our pain and sorrow that fuels the war within ourselves. While composing ‘Death Whistle,’ we as a group had our own individual challenges and griefs to overcome. Sharing my experience publicly, I went through the hardship of losing my mother. To this day, I struggle with the constant battle within myself that there was something else I could have done to change what had happened. Full of regret, I dwell on my actions of the past where I believe that if I were around that my influence could have changed the outcome. This song has a special place in my heart for it was the first time the band fully collaborated on the lyrics of a song. Pouring our souls, ‘Death Whistle’ was born.”

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

undertheradarmag.com

FINNEAS Shares Video for New Single “The 90s”

FINNEAS has shared a video for his new single “The 90s.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut studio album Optimist, out October 15 via Interscope. Check out the video, directed by Sam Bennett and choreographed by Monika Felice Smith, below, along with a list of tour dates.
MUSIC
JamBase

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings Unveil ‘Bottom Of The Bottle’ Single

TK & The Holy Know Nothings released a new single, “Bottom Of The Bottle.” The song is set to appear on the Portland, Oregon-based rockers’ upcoming album, The Incredible Heat Machine, due out on October 15 via Mama Bird Recording Co. The Incredible Heat Machine is the follow-up to TK...
PORTLAND, OR
MetalSucks

Papa Roach Release “Our Hardest Rocking New Song in 4 Years”

Coby Dick and the Big Bad Roach Daddies have released a new single and accompanying music video, “Kill the Noise.” The band says that “This track is probably our hardest rocking new song in 4 years!” Which is a strangely specific claim to make. Is it true? No idea. I...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Andrew W.K. Releases New Song “Stay True to Your Heart”

This Friday, September 10, Andrew W.K. will release God is Partying. It’s easily his strongest record to date, and one of 2021’s finest rock releases. You’ll get to hear the whole album in less than 48 hours, but in case ya can’t wait that long, Mr. W.K. has now released one last pre-release single (after “Babalon,” “Heaven,” and “Everybody Sins”), “Stay True to Your Heart.” As the title suggests, this track isn’t one of the heavier ones — it’s a very ’80s synthwave love song — but it’s still pretty goddamn rad.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Vampires Everywhere reveal new video single, “Death of Me’

Share the post "Vampires Everywhere reveal new video single, “Death of Me’" Las Vegas horror rockers Vampires Everywhere have today unleashed their latest single titled “Death of Me,” which you can check out below in official music video form. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming EP dubbed ‘The Awakening,’ which comes out on October 1st through Cleopatra Records (pre-order).
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Love and Death’s J.R. Bareis Will Replace Munky for Upcoming Korn Shows

Korn have announced that J.R. Bareis will fill in for guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer, who will sit out the group’s upcoming shows after testing positive for COVID-19. Munky is the second member of the band to contract the virus this tour, after frontman Jonathan Davis. Bareis also plays in the...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Tour Dates: Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, and Twiztid

Feb. 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater [tickets]. Feb. 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater^ [tickets]. Feb. 24 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory^ [tickets]. Feb. 25 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert Hall [tickets]. Feb. 26 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse^ [tickets]. Feb. 27...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Enterprise Earth to Tour with Fill-in Vocalist

Enterprise Earth have announced that their vocalist, Dan Watson, will not be joining them for their myriad of upcoming tour dates “due to unforeseen circumstances.” No additional info was offered. Filling in for Watson will be Travis Worland from The Willow and Aethere. Says the band in a statement:. “Due...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

YES Unveils Video For 'Dare To Know', Second Single From New Album 'The Quest'

Legendary progressive rockers YES — consisting of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood — have unveiled the video for "Dare To Know". It marks the second single and video from their upcoming album "The Quest", due out October 1 on InsideOut Music/Sony Music and produced by Steve Howe.
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

Dear Boy Signs to Last Gang Records and Releases First Single & Video Off Their Upcoming Debut Album

Freshly signed to Last Gang Records, Los Angeles based band Dear Boy have dropped their new single, “(On My) Mind,” with accompanying music video. The new single is a retro influenced indie-pop tune focused on the bittersweet sentiments of long distance love. Opening with a sparkling light bass line and bouncing drums, the song dives into a sentimental slew of lyrics sung by the soft and luminous vocals of the band’s guitarist and singer, Ben Grey. Speaking about the lyrics, Grey explains the mixed emotions that permeate from loving someone you can’t always be with.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Korn’s Munky Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will Sit Out Upcoming Shows

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has tested positive for Co…. Wait, no. That already happened. Korn guitar James “Munky” Shaffer has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the second member of the band to become infected on their current tour, nearly four weeks after Davis’s diagnosis. Neither Davis nor Shaffer revealed whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mxdwn.com

Sleigh Bells Unveil New Synth-Filled Single “True Seekers”

While fans of the noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells only have to wait a few more days until the release of their new album, Texis, the band eased the waiting time by sharing their latest single, “True Seekers.” The song follows the release of “Justine Go Genesis” and “Locust Laced.” Texis is set to drop this Friday, September 10, via Mom + Pop Music. It is the band’s fifth album and the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2017 EP, Kid Kruschev.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Corey Taylor’s Son Discusses Joey Jordison’s Death

Griffin Taylor — son of Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) and vocalist for Vended — has opened up about the death of former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison. Jordison was fired from Slipknot in 2013, when Griffin was eleven-years-old. The drummer passed away in July at the age of 46. During...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Thanks Fans for Support During Covid-19 Recovery

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis took to Instagram this weekend to thank fans for their support during his recovery from Covid-19, which sidelined him for nearly two weeks and resulted in the postponement of six shows and the complete cancelation of two. Davis posted to his personal Instagram yesterday, September 11:
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
sportswar.com

That video might be the single greatest moment in rock & roll

Your pick for greatest musician born on this date (final 10 days!) -- DJ Golf 09/14/2021 06:42AM. Born Apr 13, 1945. Live Little Feat album brings back freshman year for me -- DJ Golf 09/14/2021 11:20AM. That video might be the single greatest moment in rock & roll -- DJ...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

All That Remains Cancel Festival Appearances After Positive Covid-19 Case

All That Remains canceled a pair of festival appearances this past weekend — Blue Ridge Rock Festival (September 11) in Danville, VA and the Inkcarceration festival (September 12) in Mansfield, OH — after an unidentified band member tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement posted to social media on Saturday,...
MANSFIELD, OH
1029thebuzz.com

Asking Alexandria Releases Video For New Single

Asking Alexandria released the video for their latest single, “Alone Again,” yesterday (Tuesday, August 31st). Wombat Fire directed the clip. “Alone Again” is the first single from Asking Alexandria's upcoming project, See What's On The Inside, which will be released on October 1st. This is the band's seventh studio album.
MUSIC

