YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Considering Linux has only just recently made it back to a 1% user share on Steam, that result is quite expected. Hopefully though with the Steam Deck coming, developers will begin to see more Linux sales. At least for this game, the developer says it has been worth it "Might seem low for Mac and Linux, but in our case worth it if I consider extra effort vs. extra revenue.". Designing for multi-platform has clearly always been a goal for Hövelbrinks too, when you take a look at the build tool they created to make it easier.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO