Jabra reveals three new Elite earbud models to address wide-ranging needs, priced from $79 to $199

If you’re going to put both of the words “Elite” and “Pro” into a product name, it had better be good. And as you’d expect, Jabra is confident that its new Elite 7 Pro (£200) earbuds are worthy of such a title. Said to build on six generations of true wireless learnings, the Elite 7 Pro buds offer customisable ANC and allow you to choose when to let the outside world in, and how much of it. They promise to sound great, but Jabra is pushing call quality too. Its MultiSensor Voice tech, which debuts with the Elite 7 Pro buds, combines bone conduction, four built-in microphones and a voice pick-up sensor (VPU) in each earbud to ensure you always sound crystal clear to the person on the other end of the phone. Battery life is nine hours with ANC turned on and totals at 35 hours with the charging case’s additional juice. Alexa and Siri are supported out of the box, plus Google Assistant for Android users. The Elite 7 Pros are also Jabra’s smallest earbuds to date, so should be comfortable for any ear size or shape. For gym-goers, the £170 Elite 7 Active earbuds offer the same features (bar the fancy voice pickup tech) as the Pro but are finished with Jabra’s ShakeGrip coating, which is designed to make sure they never fall out mid-workout. Rounding off the trio of new products is the Elite 3 (£80), Jabra’s entry-level buds which sacrifice ANC in favour of a much lower pricepoint, but still promise great sound and passive noise isolation thanks to their fit. They go on sale tomorrow, with the more premium buds arriving a month later on October 1.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO