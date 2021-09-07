CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jabra reveals three new Elite earbud models to address wide-ranging needs, priced from $79 to $199

By Matthew Miller
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Jabra, as part of the GN Group, has been involved with sound for 150 years and continues to focus on the best audio experiences for users. While the company continues to update and support the Elite 75t and Elite 85t, Jabra's new 2021 Elite 7 and Elite 3 lineup has something for everyone.

SlashGear

Jabra Elite 7 Pro leads new wireless earbuds lineup with ANC and MultiSensor Voice

Jabra today added three new products to its lineup of wireless earbuds, introducing the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and the Elite 3. As the names suggest, these new earbuds cover a pretty wide range of target consumers, whether it’s folks looking for something more in line with entry-level wireless earbuds or those who want to shell out more money for features like active noise cancellation or Jabra’s new MultiSensor Voice feature.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Jabra's new Elite 7 Pro earbuds sense vibrations in your skull to make hands-free calls suck less

Although it's not as flashy a brand as Google or Apple, Jabra has quietly been making some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. Over the last few years, the Elite 65t, 75t, and 85t sets have proven to be excellent daily drivers, all without being tied to a single operating system. Jabra announced three new pairs of earbuds today to choose from, with prices starting as low as just $79.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds aim to be the best at both calls and music

If you’re going to put both of the words “Elite” and “Pro” into a product name, it had better be good. And as you’d expect, Jabra is confident that its new Elite 7 Pro (£200) earbuds are worthy of such a title. Said to build on six generations of true wireless learnings, the Elite 7 Pro buds offer customisable ANC and allow you to choose when to let the outside world in, and how much of it. They promise to sound great, but Jabra is pushing call quality too. Its MultiSensor Voice tech, which debuts with the Elite 7 Pro buds, combines bone conduction, four built-in microphones and a voice pick-up sensor (VPU) in each earbud to ensure you always sound crystal clear to the person on the other end of the phone. Battery life is nine hours with ANC turned on and totals at 35 hours with the charging case’s additional juice. Alexa and Siri are supported out of the box, plus Google Assistant for Android users. The Elite 7 Pros are also Jabra’s smallest earbuds to date, so should be comfortable for any ear size or shape. For gym-goers, the £170 Elite 7 Active earbuds offer the same features (bar the fancy voice pickup tech) as the Pro but are finished with Jabra’s ShakeGrip coating, which is designed to make sure they never fall out mid-workout. Rounding off the trio of new products is the Elite 3 (£80), Jabra’s entry-level buds which sacrifice ANC in favour of a much lower pricepoint, but still promise great sound and passive noise isolation thanks to their fit. They go on sale tomorrow, with the more premium buds arriving a month later on October 1.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Jabra lines up a trio of new true wireless headphones, with Elite 7 Pro the new flagship

(Pocket-lint) - Jabra has impressed with its recent true wireless headphones, offering great performance, excellent noise cancelling and plenty of customisation of functions. The Elite 7 Pro is the new flagship, claiming to push the boundaries of performance, with a new Multisensor Voice technology, designed to give you clear calls, no matter what environment you're in.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget

Jabra's new feature-packed Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are only $80

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, Jabra consistently covers nearly all the bases. The company has continued to improve design, features and technology since the Elite 65t, but there was one thing it was still missing: a low-cost model for around $100. That changes today as Jabra is announcing the Elite 3: an $80 set of true wireless earbuds with more features than we typically see at this price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Jabra debuts Elite 3, Elite 7 Active, Elite 7 Pro Active earbuds starting at $80

Jabra Elite earbuds and headphones have always used double digits in their names, but Jabra is going more minimalist with the release of its new single-digit Elite 3, Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro earbuds, which look different from their Elite 75t and Elite 85t predecessors. While the higher-end Elite 7 Active ($180, £200) and Elite 7 Pro ($200, £170) models have similar price tags to those earlier Jabra earbuds, the Elite 3, priced at $80 (£80), is the company's first set of entry-level earbuds. It's available now, while both Elite 7 models ship on Oct. 1.
ELECTRONICS
technave.com

Jabra Elite 7 series will launch on 1 October 2021 from RM899

Update: Official price for Malaysia was confirmed to be RM899 and RM999 for the Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro, respectively. It may have been a rough year for many, but 2021 has plenty of new and exciting products. Interestingly, Jabra wants to provide something completely new too. The company is planning to release a new series of TWS earphones soon - the Elite 7 series.
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

JBL announces new lineup of truly wireless earbuds

Consumers will not run out of options for truly wireless earbuds now as brands will continue releasing new lineups and devices every few months. If you’re a fan of JBL products they have a new lineup of audio devices: the PRO version of the Reflect Flow and the new Tune 130NC and 230NC models. These three new products bring some “advanced” functions to your truly wireless earbuds like advanced noise cancellation, “extreme” waterproofing, and other features depending on the model.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Jabra Elite 3 compact earbuds have 4 mics for crystal-clear calls anywhere and rich, powerful bass

Take important calls anywhere with the Jabra Elite 3 compact earbuds. These true wireless earbuds feature 4 mics for crystal-clear calls on the go. Meanwhile, the rich, punchy bass gives you showstopping music. What’s more, the noise-isolating design keeps background noise and distractions out. But the HearThrough technology lets you filter in external sounds when you want them. Even better, the mono mode allows you to use either bud while the other charges. Moreover, these earbuds won’t let you down with up to 7 hours of battery time and up to 28 hours with the case. In fact, the fast charging feature provides 1 hour of playback after just a 10-minute charge. Additionally, this gadget boasts Google Fast Pair, fast Alexa activation, and one-touch Spotify playback. Finally, its IP55 waterproof rating means won’t have to worry about sudden downpours.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Jabra announces new Elite Bluetooth earbuds

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Bluetooth wireless earbuds are...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more are on sale

You can currently get a pair of new Air Pods Pro for just $180 over at Amazon.com. These fantastic earphones see a 28 percent discount, which means $69 savings for anyone interested in getting a pair. They feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode to help you hear everything that goes around you, which will help you to stay connected to your surroundings. Plus, they come with three different tapered silicone tips to offer a customizable fit. The best part is that they’re sweat and water-resistant, meaning that you can hit the gym or go for a run without having to worry about getting them wet. You will also be able to pair them easily with all of your Apple devices, and don’t worry about running out of power, as they will go for up to 24 hours with their wireless charging case.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Jabra just announced Elite 7 Active running headphones and I am hyped

Jabra just announced no fewer than three pairs of earbuds but the ones I'm most excited about are the Elite 7 Active. Jabra already makes the Elite Active 75t, which is one of the best pairs of running headphones, workout earbuds or whatever you prefer to call them. The Elite 7 Active – yes that is quite a confusingly similar name to the previous buds, isn't it? – improves on them in various ways.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Save 67% on Jabra's outstanding Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds

A fantastic pair of no-wires-whatsoever headphones are available for a ridiculously good price today. Newegg is selling the Jabra Elite Active 65t in “Copper Red” for $33. That’s $67 off the MSRP and an outstanding price for these top-notch wireless earbuds. We reviewed the Elite Active 65t in 2018, giving...
ELECTRONICS

