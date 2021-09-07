Bettor turns $10 into nearly $80,000, hitting incredible 14-leg college football parlay with ALL UNDERS

College football is back, baby! Throughout Labor Day Weekend, screens large and small were dominated by amateur football as the amateur football gods intended it: With fans in the stands and the fight songs cranked to 11. And yet, despite the atmosphere and adrenaline, the stadium energy didn’t exactly translate to the scoreboards. College football has looked and felt like a video game for well over a decade now, but this week saw unders hitting with the frequency of a targeting call in Louisville-Ole Miss. Georgia 10, Clemson 7. Penn State 16, Wisconsin 10. Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10. And that’s all before we saw this lucky bettor’s incredible 14-leg parlay with all unders.