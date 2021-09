Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict a death will happen soon but who will meet their maker? Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) days could be numbered. Her bombshell revelation of being John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth mother may lead to her death. However, Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is being blackmailed by his crazy ex-lover. Could Jack anger Sheila enough for her to eliminate him? It is clear a deadly whodunnit is coming soon but who will it be, the victim and the culprit?

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO