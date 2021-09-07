CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 things to know about new Jets DE Tim Ward

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Joe Douglas took another crack at trying to find a pass rusher who can help replace the injured Carl Lawson after roster cuts, claiming Tim Ward off waivers from the Chiefs.

Ward had a solid summer with Kansas City, but the defending AFC champions have plenty of depth, which made him expendable. The Jets pounced on Ward once his name hit the waiver wire, giving them a high-upside pass rusher.

Here are a few things to know about Ward and what he could bring to New York’s defensive line in 2021.

Productive Preseason

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ward was one of the Chiefs’ most productive pass rushers during the preseason, totaling three sacks and a forced fumble in three games. Two of those sacks came in Kansas City’s preseason opener against the 49ers. It’s a small sample size, but Ward spent the month of August showcasing his ability to get after opposing quarterbacks with some consistency.

Returning to form

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ward spent his entire rookie season with the Chiefs rehabbing a torn ACL suffered at the end of his college career at Old Dominion. The 24-year-old returned for Kansas City in 2020, making the practice squad and appearing in one regular season game. He logged 57 snaps and recorded a sack against the Chargers.

High motor player

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ward cherished his end-of-the-year opportunity against the Chargers, giving his all on every play to make a positive impression on the Chiefs’ coaching staff. While it did not work out for him in Kansas City, Ward’s relentless approach likely played a major part in the Jets’ decision to pick him up.

“I take a lot of pride [in giving effort],” Ward said after the Chargers game. “In college, my D-Line coach, one of the basic things he taught me: give effort on every play.”

Former Conference USA star

Cal Sport Media via AP Images

Ward was one of the premier defensive ends in Conference USA throughout his career at Old Dominion, totaling 31 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in four seasons. Ward was most productive as an upperclassman, combining for 19.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior and senior.

Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
