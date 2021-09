One young woman gets in a second chance in the new comedy, Afterlife of the Party, launching on Netflix ahead of Labor Day weekend. After a night of partying and blowing off her best friend, Cassie (Victoria Justice) tragically dies during her 25th birthday week of all weeks. Being hungover isn’t the best way to go out and if there were video of her death, Cassie certainly would not want it to go viral. It’s that embarrassing. Anyway, she finds herself in the In-Between and learns from guardian angel Val () that she gets a second chance. No, not at living but at righting the wrongs or, you know, the unfinished business. Then and only then will she be able to head above. Getting there is the hardest part because she didn’t leave her best friend Lisa (Midori Francis), grieving father, and estranged mother in a good way.

