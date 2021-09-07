CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer: Poe Dameron Has A Bad Feeling About This

Cover picture for the articleFollowing last year's enjoyable "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special," Disney+ is getting in the holiday spirit again this year. But this time that holiday is Halloween, and the "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" animated special will bring a handful of spooky and goofy tales inspired by the "Star Wars" saga. If you were hoping for a reference to "The Shining" in this Halloween special for kids, then you're in luck.

