Dan Campbell: D'Andre Swift will play in Week 1

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
One of the bigger questions for the Detroit Lions entering the Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers has been answered in a positive way. Starting running back D’Andre Swift will be in the lineup for the Lions on Sunday.

Head coach Dan Campbell declared that Swift will be good to go for the 49ers in Ford Field on Sunday. In an interview with 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit on Tuesday morning, Campbell confirmed that Swift will play. He also noted that veteran defensive end Michael Brockers will be in the lineup, too.

Swift has battled a groin injury all summer, severely limiting his practice time and sidelining the second-year RB for the entire preseason.

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

