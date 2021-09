From sparkling water and kombucha to pumpkin spice lattes and milkshakes with a million toppings, trends within the drink world are nothing new. One of the latest liquid crazes is bubble tea, a pop culture phenomenon that has dug its heels in and seems to be here to stay, based on the number of locations around Columbus dedicated solely to the drink. Bubble tea, also called boba, has made its way to Columbus over the past several years, mirroring the influx of its popularity across the country and across the Internet as locations such as Kung Fu Tea, First Corner Bubble Tea Shop and others have popped up.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO