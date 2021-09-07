CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Together (Nintendo Switch)

By Jemma Casson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether is a platformer for the Nintendo Switch that uses a tethering mechanic to encourage gamers to play, well, together. It’s fun overall, despite a few flaws. Let’s explore it a little further. You play as one of six odd-looking characters (and more are unlocked along the way) whose goal...

Review: Kitaria Fables (Nintendo Switch)

Kitaria Fables is a hard-to-put-down RPG in which you proect Paw Village and the rest of your little world against the Calamity and the monsters it affected. Playing as a cat named Nyanza, you’re in charge of fighting those monsters, while also farming, foraging, upgrading weapons, and learning spells and magic. All the while, you’ll be discovering the secrets of the Capital under which you work. With lots to do, lots to look at, and lots of cute animals to talk to, this game is definitely worth playing.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Patent Will Change Video Game Violence Forever

Violence in video games has long been a subject of much debate. From the heightened supernatural Fatalities in the "Mortal Kombat" series to the more grounded and harrowing deaths seen in the "Last of Us" series (per USgamer), gaming fans and critics alike have been split on depictions of death and destruction in digital form. Some have found the violence in video games a reason to pause, while others have taken comfort and enjoyment in the fact that video games are still relatively removed from reality. However, a new patent published by Sony Interactive Entertainment might change all of that.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Accessory Review: Inateck Ultimate Nintendo Switch Case

With almost 90 million Nintendo Switch consoles out in the wild and in the hands of gaming fans, it's no wonder that so many accessory manufacturers have tried their hand at crafting their own carry case solution. Protecting your precious system is probably pretty high on your priority list if you're the type who takes your Switch out and about, so you need a case that does the job well.
ELECTRONICS
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Online

You've likely seen the rumours by now that Game Boy / Game Boy Color games could arrive in Nintendo Switch Online relatively soon; if you haven't heard, where have you been? If accurate, it's certainly a logical next step to the service, opening up a fresh platform and library of games for Switch owners to enjoy. It's rather exciting, too, as many will likely experience some of these games for the very first time.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Game Review: Sonic Colors Ultimate (Switch)

Back when Sonic Colors originally released on the Wii in 2010, I deeply loved the game as a child. From its fun gameplay to its exciting environments, the game was full of personality and was what the series needed after flops such as Sonic 06 and Sonic Unleashed. But now, to keep fans occupied in the gap until the next Sonic game releases in 2022, SEGA has finally decided to port one of their older Sonic titles to modern platforms with Sonic Colors Ultimate being the first!
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller For Nintendo Switch REVIEW

A lot’s been said about controllers on Switch over the years, whether it’s just how generally overpriced they are or how they tend to emulate the 2006 Fast and Furious entry after a short while. If you want to save some money and also avoid the dreaded drift, the PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller For Nintendo Switch is probably the best option on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 2nd September (Europe)

The latest Nintendo Download update for Europe has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!. Switch Retail eShop - New Releases.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

KeyWe (Switch): Software updates

KeyWe – Ver. ???. Release date: September 2nd 2021 (North America, Europe) / September 3rd 2021 (Japan) updated wardrobe items (and some new ones too!) Source: Stonewheat (Twitter) How to download updates for KeyWe for the Nintendo Switch?. To download the updates for KeyWe, you have three options:. let the...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (Switch) Review

A new coat of paint laid onto an aging platformer. Sega released Alex Kidd in Miracle World in 1986 for the Master System and the series has seen six total releases up to 1990. Now, Merge Games and Jankenteam look to revive the franchise with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX; a remake that offers up a new visual style, additional levels, and some extras. Unfortunately, this brutal retro platformer is best left in the past.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Alveole (Switch) Review

On occasion, games just jump out to me simply based on their visual ambiguity. Some I may only wind up playing because the cover image looks striking. Alveole was one of these games. Nothing more on the eShop than a simple image of a white background with a man running on a treadmill. I was willing to take the plunge and gave it a spin. What I found was unfortunately not as exciting as I had expected, but its mysteries did provide me with some meditative peace of mind.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Garden Story Review (Switch)

RPG tropes exist for a reason; saving damsels in distress and preventing the total destruction of the world are tried and true staples of the genre. Garden Story, from Picogram (and published by Rose City Games from my hometown!), includes pretty much all the tropes you’d expect, and yet it manages to provide a truly special experience, standing out from so many other games in the genre. It truly is the tale of non-binary fruit you don’t know you need until you’re playing it.
RETAIL
pockettactics.com

The Best Nintendo Switch games this September

Summer might be over but don’t despair, while the days are getting shorter, there’s still plenty of fantastic video games to play, with a fresh batch of piping hot new titles being delivered all month long this September. The Switch is being treated to some fantastic remasters, a smattering of intriguing indies, and the long-awaited return of a dormant Nintendo franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

A Monster’s Expedition Review (Switch)

A Monster’s Expedition Review: An Island-Hopping Museum Tour. At some point during my time with A Monster’s Expedition—I fell asleep. To be honest, it happened several times. My day had been stressful, and I just wanted to relax and solve puzzles. I had been staring at the screen for probably ten minutes, stuck. My little monster guy sat on the shore of the island, and the camera zoomed out. Soft piano music blended with the gentle sounds of waves caressing the shore…and I was out.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Monster Harvest Review: Planimal Potential (Switch)

The concept of Monster Harvest is incredible: a farming simulator by way of Stardew Valley with monster-catching elements inspired by Pokémon. It might seem like that’s a lot of mechanics to pack into one game, but it’s executed thoroughly here. Your Planimals literally grow from your crops, and they are capable of defending you during dungeon runs. It’s a fantastic approach blending two long-standing genres.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Crimson Spires Review (Switch)

Visual novels are, by and large, a uniquely Japanese phenomenon in the world of video games. Of course, as someone who primarily plays video games that came straight from the Land of the Rising Sun, I have no issue with this whatsoever–in fact, I welcome it–but it has led me to wonder what visual novels from other parts of the world, the Western part, particularly, would be like. Now, that isn’t to say that I’ve never played non-Japanese VNs before because I have, but they’ve nearly all gone out of their way to mimic the source material as closely as possible (usually to great effect). But, it seems as though I’ve finally gotten the chance to play a VN that feels incredibly Western–and that’s all thanks to Crimson Spires.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Review (Switch)

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Review: A Retro Romp With Adorable Owl Girls. Ravva and the Cyclops Curse is the story of a young girl, her mother, and a power-hungry Cyclops Lord. Both Ravva and her mom are summoners, able to conjure magical creatures to aid them. But, for an unspecified reason, the Cyclops wants that power for himself. At the beginning of the game, he battles with Ravva’s mother, winning by turning her into stone and then taking her powers. He plans to use these to summon an army of dangerous monsters. Meanwhile, young Ravva must confront the Cyclops and his minions in her quest to restore her mother. And though the game is charming in many ways, it ultimately failed to make a lasting impact on me. Find out why in this Ravva and the Cyclops Curse review.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Space Invaders Invincible Collection Nintendo Switch Review

When you think back on pop culture, the name Space Invaders should not be a surprise. Taito has done well with this collection and what was originally only available in Japan has made its way to the USA. With the release of the Invincible Collection, players have the opportunity to comb through the past 40 years of arcade madness.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Cotton Reboot! (Nintendo Switch)

We’ve reached the point with reboots and remasters where I have no knowledge of the original game. Such is the case with Cotton Reboot!, a shoot ’em up originally released as Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams in Japanese arcades in 1991. After a few previous ports, it’s now been rebooted for...
VIDEO GAMES

