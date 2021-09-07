Review: Together (Nintendo Switch)

Visual novels are, by and large, a uniquely Japanese phenomenon in the world of video games. Of course, as someone who primarily plays video games that came straight from the Land of the Rising Sun, I have no issue with this whatsoever–in fact, I welcome it–but it has led me to wonder what visual novels from other parts of the world, the Western part, particularly, would be like. Now, that isn’t to say that I’ve never played non-Japanese VNs before because I have, but they’ve nearly all gone out of their way to mimic the source material as closely as possible (usually to great effect). But, it seems as though I’ve finally gotten the chance to play a VN that feels incredibly Western–and that’s all thanks to Crimson Spires.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO